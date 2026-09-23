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"Vantage Point" Sculpture Unveiling - Jackson

"Vantage Point" Sculpture Unveiling - Jackson

Join us for the unveiling and dedication of "Vantage Point," a new bronze sculpture by wildlife artist Ken Rowe, on October 8, 2026, at 11 a.m.

Commissioned by a Museum donor for the outdoor Sculpture Trail, "Vantage Point" depicts a resting mountain lion and will find its permanent home in the Amphitheater, just outside the Museum’s front entrance. The piece invites visitors to pause and take in the same quiet watchfulness that defines its subject. "Vantage Point" is the first large cat to join the Trail.

Artist Ken Rowe and the donor behind the commission will attend to share the story of the sculpture’s creation, with additional remarks from the Museum’s Chief Curator of Art, Dr. Kennis Forte, and Executive Director Steve Seamons.

Image courtesy of the artist.

National Museum of Wildlife Art
11:00 AM - 11:30 AM on Thu, 8 Oct 2026
National Museum of Wildlife Art
2820 Rungius Road
Jackson, Wyoming 83002
3077335771
info@wildlifeart.org
https://www.wildlifeart.org/visit/plan#hours