UW STEM Carnival - Laramie
UW STEM Carnival - Laramie
The UW STEM Carnival is a yearly event hosted by the Science
Initiative and the Office of the President that highlights a STEM
department, program, or unit at the University of Wyoming. In
this fifth year, we celebrate Wyoming’s Natural Landscapes and
Ecosystems at the Berry Biodiversity Conservation Center on
the Laramie campus. To experience STEM, all science
departments on campus have come together to spread their
love for hands-on discovery through interactive STEM booths
and carnival themed workshops.
UW Berry Center
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Fri, 11 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
University of Wyoming Science Initiative
307-766-4415
si@uwyo.edu
Artist Group Info
chelley@uwyo.edu
UW Berry Center
University of Wyoming CampusLaramie, Wyoming 82071
bdutch@uwyo.edu