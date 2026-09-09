UW STEM Carnival - Laramie

The UW STEM Carnival is a yearly event hosted by the Science

Initiative and the Office of the President that highlights a STEM

department, program, or unit at the University of Wyoming. In

this fifth year, we celebrate Wyoming’s Natural Landscapes and

Ecosystems at the Berry Biodiversity Conservation Center on

the Laramie campus. To experience STEM, all science

departments on campus have come together to spread their

love for hands-on discovery through interactive STEM booths

and carnival themed workshops.