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University of Wyoming Innovation Week - Laramie

University of Wyoming Innovation Week - Laramie

Ignite Ideas. Inspire Change. Innovate the Future.
Join us for a week full of university-wide events that showcase the University of Wyoming's contributions to talent development, innovation, and place-based economic development across the state. The week begins with a one-day Economic Engagement Summit at the Gateway Center, that brings together REDD, CEI/IMPACT 307, the Technology Transfer Office, Manufacturing Works, Wyoming Small Business Development Center, the College of Business, and partners including the USDA, USPTO, and the Wyoming SBIR/STTR Initiative.

Marian H Rochelle Gateway Center
08:00 AM - 11:59 PM on Mon, 5 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

University of Wyoming Research and Economic Development
3077665353
vpred@uwyo.edu
https://www.uwyo.edu/innovation/innovation-week/index.html

Artist Group Info

chelley_s@yahoo.com
Marian H Rochelle Gateway Center
222 S. 22nd St
Laramie, Wyoming 82070