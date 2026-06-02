University of Wyoming Innovation Week - Laramie
University of Wyoming Innovation Week - Laramie
Ignite Ideas. Inspire Change. Innovate the Future.
Join us for a week full of university-wide events that showcase the University of Wyoming's contributions to talent development, innovation, and place-based economic development across the state. The week begins with a one-day Economic Engagement Summit at the Gateway Center, that brings together REDD, CEI/IMPACT 307, the Technology Transfer Office, Manufacturing Works, Wyoming Small Business Development Center, the College of Business, and partners including the USDA, USPTO, and the Wyoming SBIR/STTR Initiative.
Marian H Rochelle Gateway Center
08:00 AM - 11:59 PM on Mon, 5 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
University of Wyoming Research and Economic Development
3077665353
vpred@uwyo.edu
Artist Group Info
chelley_s@yahoo.com
Marian H Rochelle Gateway Center
222 S. 22nd StLaramie, Wyoming 82070