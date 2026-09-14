Understanding SBA Certifications: Eligibility, Benefits, and Next Steps - Webinar
Understanding SBA Certifications: Eligibility, Benefits, and Next Steps - Webinar
Are you leaving valuable contracting opportunities on the table? SBA certifications can help eligible small businesses gain access to set-aside contracts, sole-source awards, and valuable networking opportunities in the federal marketplace.
Join us for an overview of the SBA’s key certification programs, including
- 8(a)
- Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB)
- HUBZone
- Veteran-owned certifications (VOSB/SDVOSB)
Wyoming SBDC Network (Virtual Webinar Event)
12:00 PM - 01:00 PM on Wed, 14 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Wyoming APEX Acclerator