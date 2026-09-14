Understanding SBA Certifications: Eligibility, Benefits, and Next Steps - Webinar

Are you leaving valuable contracting opportunities on the table? SBA certifications can help eligible small businesses gain access to set-aside contracts, sole-source awards, and valuable networking opportunities in the federal marketplace.

Join us for an overview of the SBA’s key certification programs, including

- 8(a)

- Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB)

- HUBZone

- Veteran-owned certifications (VOSB/SDVOSB)