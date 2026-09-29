Get ready for an unforgettable night as Umphrey's McGee takes the stage at the iconic Jackson Center Theater At Jackson Hole Center For The Arts! Known for their electrifying performances and genre-defying sound, this beloved band will bring their unique blend of rock, jazz, and improvisation to life in the heart of Jackson, Wyoming. The intimate atmosphere of the theater promises to enhance the experience, allowing fans to connect with the music and each other in a truly special way.

Join fellow music lovers for an evening filled with energy, creativity, and unforgettable moments at Umphrey's McGee - Jackson. Whether you're a long-time fan or new to their sound, this concert is sure to leave you buzzing with excitement. Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity—secure your tickets now and be part of a night to remember!