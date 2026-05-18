Thermopolis Open Mic Night
Thermopolis Open Mic Night
Regional Monthly Open Mic Event, all ages, performers welcome, calling all singers, instrumentalists, song writers, spoken word poets, stand up routine performers. Classic two songs or 5 minute standup mic rotation with multiple rounds format. Bridging the gap between the Lander, Ten Sleep, and Cody live performance opportunity scenes!
Safari Club
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 23 May 2026
Safari Club
115 East Park StreetThermopolis, Wyoming 82443
3072386228