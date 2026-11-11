The People's Supper - Laramie
The People's Supper - Laramie
Whether it is discussing current events or gathering with family over the holidays, we could all use some practice at civil dialogue! Join us for a free, casual dinner where participants will discuss topics like how to disagree respectfully and learning to see each other’s points of view.
All are welcome to attend. In the event registration exceeds capacity, UW students will be prioritized. Register through this link: https://uwyo.sjc1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_2lxUOTHsQb99bn0
Family Room in the Wyoming Union
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Tue, 17 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
University of Wyoming Service, Leadership, and Community Engagement (SLCE) Office
slce@uwyo.edu
Artist Group Info
shelbycaitlinkennedy@gmail.com