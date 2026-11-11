The People's Supper - Laramie

Whether it is discussing current events or gathering with family over the holidays, we could all use some practice at civil dialogue! Join us for a free, casual dinner where participants will discuss topics like how to disagree respectfully and learning to see each other’s points of view.

All are welcome to attend. In the event registration exceeds capacity, UW students will be prioritized. Register through this link: https://uwyo.sjc1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_2lxUOTHsQb99bn0