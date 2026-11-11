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The People's Supper - Laramie

The People's Supper - Laramie

Whether it is discussing current events or gathering with family over the holidays, we could all use some practice at civil dialogue! Join us for a free, casual dinner where participants will discuss topics like how to disagree respectfully and learning to see each other’s points of view.

All are welcome to attend. In the event registration exceeds capacity, UW students will be prioritized. Register through this link: https://uwyo.sjc1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_2lxUOTHsQb99bn0

Family Room in the Wyoming Union
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Tue, 17 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

University of Wyoming Service, Leadership, and Community Engagement (SLCE) Office
slce@uwyo.edu
uwyo.edu/slce

Artist Group Info

shelbycaitlinkennedy@gmail.com
Family Room in the Wyoming Union
uwyo.edu/slce