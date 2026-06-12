The Murie Ranch Front Porch Concerts & Conversations: Wapiti Wilderness Abroad with Edward Gray - Moose

Wapiti Wilderness Abroad: Teddy Roosevelt, Olaus Murie, and the Elk of New Zealand with Edward Gray

ABOUT

-During the 30-year struggle known as the Jackson Hole Wars, Olaus Murie, Mardy Murie, and their 17-year-old son Donald spent six months in New Zealand.

-Olaus served as Scientific Leader of the New Zealand–American Fiordland Expedition.

-The expedition included more than 50 participants and focused on studying the descendants of American elk that President Theodore Roosevelt gifted to New Zealand in 1905.

-Discover the challenging conditions the expedition faced in New Zealand’s remote wilderness.

-Learn about the expedition’s findings, which were never officially published.

-Meet the fascinating individuals connected to the story, including a Pentagon official, a psychic, and a traveler known as the “Marco Polo of his time.”

-Explore a little-known chapter in the Muries’ conservation legacy and its connection to wildlife, wilderness, and international collaboration.

Programming for the Front Porch Concerts and Conversations begins at 5:45 pm until about 7:00 pm. Admission to this event is FREE. Rain/warm layers are advised. Lawn chairs are optional. Parking is limited; we strongly encourage you to park at the Craig Thomas Discovery and Visitors Center, which is a short walk from the Murie Ranch.