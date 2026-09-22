The James Webb Space Telescope Mission - Laramie

The Department of Physics & Astronomy is hosting a talk on The James Webb Space Telescope Mission, in honor of the 50th Anniversary of UW's own Wyoming Infrared Observatory. Speaker Matt Greenhouse is an ISIM Project Scientist with NASA and UW PhD graduate. The Webb is the successor to the Hubble Space Telescope. It is the largest space telescope ever constructed and is giving humanity its first high-definition view of the infrared universe.

The talk will be Friday, October 2, from 4-5 pm, in Classroom Building Room 133, free and open to the public.