The Cheyenne Farmer's Market
The Cheyenne Farmer's Market
The Cheyenne Farmers Market is a family-friendly community event where shoppers can find fresh fruits and vegetables, locally raised meats, baked goods, specialty foods, handmade products, and unique gifts from local vendors. Whether you're looking for fresh ingredients, a delicious meal, or one-of-a-kind items, the market offers something for everyone while supporting local businesses and Community Action of Laramie County programs.
Frontier Park - Corner of 8th & Hynds
Every week through Oct 17, 2026.
Saturday: 08:00 AM - 02:00 PM
Saturday: 08:00 AM - 02:00 PM
Event Supported By
Community Action of Laramie County
3076359291
marketing@calc.net
Frontier Park - Corner of 8th & Hynds
Unnamed Road, 1302 W 8th Ave, Cheyenne, WY 82001, 82009