The Center Presents: Manhattan Short Film Festival - Jackson

Join The Center for its annual presentation of The Manhattan Short Film Festival in The Center Theater!

MANHATTAN SHORT is a celebration of short films and was established in 1998 on the streets of New York City. Today, it has transformed into a worldwide phenomenon. MANHATTAN SHORT screens 9 compelling shorts in 500+ cinemas simultaneously during the week of September 24 to October 4, 2026. MANHATTAN SHORT doesn’t have judges award the short films. Instead, they allow the audience (i.e. You) to be the judge. The audience votes for their choice of Best Film and Best Actor. Then on the last day of the festival, the short films with the most votes are announced as the winners. Manhattan Short is for film lovers who want to experience unique and riveting stories from all around the world.

The Center is delighted to present the Manhattan Short Film Festival for the 11th year in a row.