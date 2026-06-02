The Center Presents: John Craigie & The Bones of J.R. Jones - Jackson

John Craigie, making his third appearance in The Center Theater, will bring hits from his new album, “I Swam Here,” released this past February. Following 2024’s Pagan Church with TK & The Holy Know-Nothings, which spent six weeks at #1 on the Americana Albums chart, “I Swam Here” feels both expansive and intimate, shaped by the musical history of the Gulf Coast and the stillness of the Pacific Northwest.

Craigie is joined by Jonathon Linaberry as The Bones of J.R. Jones. Linaberry launched The Bones of J.R. Jones in 2012 and began releasing a series of albums and EPs that would land his songs in films and TV shows like True Detective, Suits, and Daredevil, and lead to countless tours across the US and Europe, including stops everywhere from Telluride Blues to Hardly Strictly Bluegrass.