An Acoustic Evening With Trey Anastasio - Jackson
An Acoustic Evening With Trey Anastasio - Jackson
The guitarist, vocalist, and main composer for the band Phish performs in Wyoming for the first time at The Center Theater. Trey Anastasio, who Rolling Stone named one of "The 250 Greatest Guitarists of All Time," has won acclaim and garnered accolades across myriad genres and disciplines, including rock, classical, musical theatre, and more.
Center of the Arts
$79 - $179
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sun, 31 May 2026
Event Supported By
Center for the Arts
307-733-4900
info@jhcenterforthearts.org
Center of the Arts
240 S Glenwood StJackson, Wyoming 83001
(307) 734-8956
info@jhcenterforthearts.org