Teton Raptor Center Volunteer Orientation - Wilson
Teton Raptor Center Volunteer Orientation - Wilson
TRC Ambassadors are volunteers who provide key support to our daily operations. Ambassadors assist with educational programming, fieldwork, daily care of rehab patients and avian ambassadors, administrative tasks, and more. Our goal is to provide volunteers with rewarding learning opportunities and experiences that advance raptor conservation through education, research, and rehabilitation. Join us on campus at noon on November 11 to learn more!
Teton Raptor Center
12:00 PM - 01:30 PM on Wed, 11 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Teton Raptor Center
3072032551
raptors@tetonraptorcenter.org
Teton Raptor Center
5450 W. HWY 22Wilson, Wyoming 83014
3072032551
raptors@tetonraptorcenter.org