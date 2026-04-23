Teton House Concert: Flute in Focus - Wilson

Mercedes Smith, Principal Flutist of the Utah Symphony, performs in a rare, up-close recital. This program showcases her supple tone and the agile technique which has been the foundation of a career both in the opera and orchestral worlds. Join us in this one of a kind chance to experience her musical genius firsthand.

Mercedes Smith, flute

Thank you to our hosts for this Teton House Concert, Lisa & Steve Nesbitt.

These one-of-a-kind social and musical experiences include a cocktail hour, performance and time to mingle with world-class musicians. The address for this concert’s venue will be shared with ticket holders prior to the event.