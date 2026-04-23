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Teton House Concert: Flute in Focus - Wilson

Teton House Concert: Flute in Focus - Wilson

Mercedes Smith, Principal Flutist of the Utah Symphony, performs in a rare, up-close recital. This program showcases her supple tone and the agile technique which has been the foundation of a career both in the opera and orchestral worlds. Join us in this one of a kind chance to experience her musical genius firsthand.

Mercedes Smith, flute

Thank you to our hosts for this Teton House Concert, Lisa & Steve Nesbitt.

These one-of-a-kind social and musical experiences include a cocktail hour, performance and time to mingle with world-class musicians. The address for this concert’s venue will be shared with ticket holders prior to the event.

Private Home, Fall Creek Road
$150
05:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Wed, 5 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Grand Teton Music Festival
(307) 733-3050
http://gtmf.org
Private Home, Fall Creek Road
in
Wilson, Wyoming 83014