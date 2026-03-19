© 2026 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions | Emergency Alerts & Wildfire Information

Teton Behavior Therapy's Family Adventure Race - Wilson

Teton Behavior Therapy's Family Adventure Race - Wilson

Teton Behavior Therapy Group, the nonprofit arm of Teton Behavior Therapy, is hosting a Family Adventure Race fundraiser on May 30, 2026 at the R-Park in Wilson, WY. The event is all about bringing families together in a fun, active way while supporting a really important cause - proceeds go directly toward scholarships for child and family therapy in our communities.

For more information, go to: https://tetonbehaviortherapy.com/family-adventure-race/

Teton Behavior Therapy's Family Adventure Race
$20-$60
11:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Teton Behavior Therapy Group
3077346040
info@tetonbehaviortherapy.com
Teton Behavior Therapy
Teton Behavior Therapy's Family Adventure Race
R-Park
Wilson, Wyoming