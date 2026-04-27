Tales from Wyoming - Laramie

In celebration of the music and stories of the state, Tales from Wyoming will welcome three local artists to share their experiences. Shawn Hess, J Shogren, and Hillery Lynn will each perform an acoustic set, with stories about their relationship to Wyoming woven in and out of their songs. The Alice Hardie Stevens Center will be ready to welcome you. Ranch Eats food truck is heading over from Cheyenne to offer their fantastic rustic cuisine options and a local pop-up bar will have drinks available to buy. In partnership with Western AF, and thanks to support from Re-Storying the West, ALCES and UW's Department of American Cultural Studies, this is an evening to celebrate the sound of The Cowboy State. Open to anyone and everyone!