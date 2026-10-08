Spookley The Square Pumpkin: The Musical - Casper

Back by popular demand!!! Opera Wyoming Presents Spookley The Square Pumpkin: The Musical!

A musical for all ages, Spookley The Square Pumpkin: The Musical tells the story of a square pumpkin living in a round pumpkin patch on Holiday Hill Farm. Shunned by the other pumpkins, Spookley is befriended by three spiders who convince him that, square or not, he has a right to be the Pick of the Patch. The pumpkins in the patch learn that the things that make you different make you special.

Based on the book "The Legend of Spookley the Square Pumpkin" written by Joe Troiano and Tom Hughes, and the stage production directed and conceived by Jeff Frank and First Stage.

Spookley the Square Pumpkin is the "Official Spokes-Pumpkin" for Pacer's National Bullying Prevention Month in October.

www.pacer.org/bullying

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online or in person at Eleve Dance Boutique 156 Midwest Ave. Casper, WY.

Opera Wyoming is supported in part by a generous grant from the Wyoming Arts Council.

Spookley runs Saturday, October 17, 24, 31 at 11AM | Saturday, October 18, 25, and November 1 at 2:00 PM, and Monday, October 26 at 6:00 PM