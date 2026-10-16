Spanish-American War Memorial Rededication - Cheyenne

The rededication of Wyoming’s historic Spanish-American War Memorial will take place on Thursday, October 29, at 1:30 p.m. on the lawn of the Barrett Building in Cheyenne. Originally dedicated in 1905, the memorial honors Wyoming National Guard soldiers who served during the Spanish-American War. Following its removal during the Capitol restoration and rehabilitation project, the memorial has undergone conservation and will return to public view at its new location at 2301 Central Avenue.

The rededication ceremony will include remarks from Governor Mark Gordon and Major General Greg Porter, Wyoming adjutant general, and a wreath-laying ceremony. The Wyoming National Guard honor guard will present military honors.

Descendants of First Sergeant Christian Hepp will lead the pledge of allegiance. Hepp served in Company C, 1st Wyoming Volunteers, and was a Color Sergeant early in the deployment. He and Edmund Geyer raised the 1st Wyoming colors over the Luneta Barracks in Manila.

A reception will follow in the Wyoming State Museum. Wyoming National Guard flags from the Spanish-American War and World War I, as well as a Wyoming Spanish-American War uniform, will also be on exhibit in the Museum.