© 2026 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions | Emergency Alerts & Wildfire Information

Sneak Peek of "Impact and Entanglement: Three Video Works by Christina Seely" - Jackson

Sneak Peek of "Impact and Entanglement: Three Video Works by Christina Seely" - Jackson

FREE to Museum members and included in the cost of general admission.
This is an exciting opportunity to preview a new exhibit prior to its public opening.

Join us for a preview of our new exhibit "Impact and Entanglement: Three Video Works by Christina Seely." Sugden Chief Curator of Education Kelly Skeen Fried will give attendees a first look at this exciting exhibition.

Sneak Peek attendees receive 10% off in Palate restaurant when dining for lunch after the event!

National Museum of Wildlife Art
11:30 AM - 12:00 PM on Fri, 9 Oct 2026
National Museum of Wildlife Art
2820 Rungius Road
Jackson, Wyoming 83002
3077335771
info@wildlifeart.org
https://www.wildlifeart.org/visit/plan#hours