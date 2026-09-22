Sneak Peek of "Impact and Entanglement: Three Video Works by Christina Seely" - Jackson

FREE to Museum members and included in the cost of general admission.

This is an exciting opportunity to preview a new exhibit prior to its public opening.

Join us for a preview of our new exhibit "Impact and Entanglement: Three Video Works by Christina Seely." Sugden Chief Curator of Education Kelly Skeen Fried will give attendees a first look at this exciting exhibition.

Sneak Peek attendees receive 10% off in Palate restaurant when dining for lunch after the event!