Sneak Peek of "Impact and Entanglement: Three Video Works by Christina Seely" - Jackson
Sneak Peek of "Impact and Entanglement: Three Video Works by Christina Seely" - Jackson
FREE to Museum members and included in the cost of general admission.
This is an exciting opportunity to preview a new exhibit prior to its public opening.
Join us for a preview of our new exhibit "Impact and Entanglement: Three Video Works by Christina Seely." Sugden Chief Curator of Education Kelly Skeen Fried will give attendees a first look at this exciting exhibition.
Sneak Peek attendees receive 10% off in Palate restaurant when dining for lunch after the event!
National Museum of Wildlife Art
11:30 AM - 12:00 PM on Fri, 9 Oct 2026
National Museum of Wildlife Art
2820 Rungius RoadJackson, Wyoming 83002
3077335771
info@wildlifeart.org