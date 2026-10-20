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Small Acreage Rural Living Workshop - Powell

Small Acreage Rural Living Workshop - Powell

Join us at the Park County Fairgrounds on Nov. 14 for a crash course on rural living!

Hosted by the Powell Clarks Fork Conservation District, the Small Acreage/Rural Living Workshop will feature a lineup of local experts presenting on key topics for area landowners.

During the daylong event, local experts and agencies will cover a wide range of information, including irrigation and water rights, noxious weeds and pests, pastures and grazing, wildfire risk mitigation, animal husbandry on small acreages, soil health, and wildlife habitats. Attendees will leave the workshop knowing how to start new ventures and avoid issues, which local agencies to contact with questions, and how to be a good neighbor.

Powell Clarks Fork Conservation District hopes to see many new and long-time small acreage landowners at November’s workshop. In Park County, almost 50 percent of residents call the countryside home. Because soil, weeds, water, and wind do not respect property lines, managing small acreages is truly a neighbor-to-neighbor effort.

$10 per person - includes presentation handouts and lunch. To reigister: visit pcfcd.myshopify.com
or call 307-271-3125 or email: powellclarksforkconservation@gmail.com.

Homesteader Hall at the Park County Fairgrounds
10.00
09:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Powell Clarks Fork Conservation District
3072713125
powellclarksforkconservation@gmail.com
pcfcd.org

Artist Group Info

powellclarksforkconservation@gmail.com
Homesteader Hall at the Park County Fairgrounds
655 East 5th Street
Powell, Wyoming 82435
3072713125
powellclarksforkconservation@gmail.com
https://www.pcfcd.org/small-acreage-workshop