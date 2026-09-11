Slow Food in the Tetons Farm to Fork Festival - Jackson

Slow Food in the Tetons annual Farm to Fork Festival is a community celebration of local and regional food, hands-on learning, and the people who make our food system thrive.

Highlights include:

Friday, October 2: Wild Fish Slow Food Film Fest with Trout Unlimited at the Center Theater — films at the confluence of conservation, community & food. Doors open at 5:30 PM

Saturday, October 3:

End-of-season Harvest Market

Rise & Brine pickling + fermentation event

Hands-on cooking, preservation, food systems, and sustainability workshops

Local farmers, producers, educators, and organizations

Activities and learning opportunities for all ages

Come shop, learn a new skill, meet the people behind your food, and celebrate the season with your community.

Workshop tickets go live at noon on September 18. Day-of sign-ups are welcome, but some workshops do sell out, so we recommend planning ahead and checking the website for availability.

Full schedule + tickets: jhfarmtofork.com