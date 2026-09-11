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Slow Food in the Tetons Farm to Fork Festival - Jackson

Slow Food in the Tetons Farm to Fork Festival - Jackson

Slow Food in the Tetons annual Farm to Fork Festival is a community celebration of local and regional food, hands-on learning, and the people who make our food system thrive.

Highlights include:

Friday, October 2: Wild Fish Slow Food Film Fest with Trout Unlimited at the Center Theater — films at the confluence of conservation, community & food. Doors open at 5:30 PM

Saturday, October 3:
End-of-season Harvest Market
Rise & Brine pickling + fermentation event
Hands-on cooking, preservation, food systems, and sustainability workshops
Local farmers, producers, educators, and organizations
Activities and learning opportunities for all ages
Come shop, learn a new skill, meet the people behind your food, and celebrate the season with your community.

Workshop tickets go live at noon on September 18. Day-of sign-ups are welcome, but some workshops do sell out, so we recommend planning ahead and checking the website for availability.

Full schedule + tickets: jhfarmtofork.com

The Farm to Fork Festival
free to $25
11:30 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Slow Food in the Tetons
4065797852
tetonslowfood@gmail.com
https://tetonslowfood.org/
The Farm to Fork Festival
240 S Glenwood St
Jackson, Wyoming 83001
https://www.jhcenterforthearts.org/