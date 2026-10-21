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Skyline Singers - Sheridan

Skyline Singers - Sheridan

Skyline Singers is a professional choir in residence at the Whitney Center for the Arts at Sheridan College in Sheridan, Wyoming. Our specialty is a cappella music, ranging from plainsong to part-songs, madrigals to motets, and from vocal jazz to contemporary pop.

Sheridan College - Whitney Center for the Arts, Kinnison Hall
$10.00-$25.00
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Get Tickets
Sheridan College - Whitney Center for the Arts, Kinnison Hall
1 Whitney Way
Sheridan, Wyoming 82801
(307) 675-0360
https://www.sheridan.edu/events