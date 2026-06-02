Silicon Couloir's Noontime Knowledge—The Robot Made Me More Human: Using AI to Deepen Client Engagement - Jackson

A Moonbird Intel workshop on using AI to deepen client relationships

You know the AI story already: it does everything, it's faster than you, and it's going to fix your business overnight.

What we don't hear enough about is the other, more human, side. Used well, AI can help you to be more present with the people who matter. It can take energy-draining tasks off your plate, while handling prep and follow-up in the background. It can help your client relationships become more meaningful and human.

This Moonbird Intel workshop is about using AI to connect meaningfully with your client / customer / buyer.

What we'll cover:

How to use AI to remember what matters to each client, so your follow-ups are personalized instead of generic

How to understand your client better

The line between AI helping you show up better and AI making things feel automated or cold

Where AI can free up your time and attention to focus on the client relationship itself

You'll leave with a short, personal game plan: one or two specific places in your client relationships where you can start using AI this week, and where you should keep your hands firmly on the wheel.

Registration is free and required: https://form.jotform.com/262376722827061