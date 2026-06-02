Silicon Couloir's Chance Meeting: From Service to Startup—Mission-Driven Lessons from Military Service for Entrepreneurs - Jackson

Open to all and FREE to attend! We believe that great things don’t happen in a vacuum, and we encourage everyone to venture out to network at Chance Meetings.

What does it take to go from commanding troops to commanding a boardroom? For veterans who've made the leap into entrepreneurship, the answer often comes down to the same skills that kept them sharp in uniform: discipline, adaptability, and a deep commitment to mission.

Join us for a Chance Meetings panel featuring four members of our community whose military careers have shaped the way they build, lead, and serve.

