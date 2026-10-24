SILENCE-Wyoming Women to Watch - Lander

Lander Endurance Artist Oakley Boycott to Perform SILENCE at Fremont County Pioneer Museum-Lander

LANDER, WYOMING — Lander-based endurance artist Oakley Boycott will perform SILENCE, an endurance performance inspired by Marina Abramović’s The Artist Is Present, November 5–7, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, without breaks, at the Fremont County Pioneer Museum in Lander, Wyoming. The performance is presented as part of the Wyoming Committee National Museum of Women in the Arts’ (WYNMWA) Wyoming Women to Watch 2027: A Book Arts Revolution touring exhibition.

In SILENCE, Boycott invites the public to participate in an experience of stillness, presence, and connection. The performance takes place over three consecutive days, eight hours per day, with limited movement and no breaks. Artists are welcomed and encouraged to utilize this opportunity as a free artist model over the course of the three consecutive days.

The 24 hours of performance in Lander will contribute to Boycott’s ongoing durational project, 737, which aims to document 737 hours of SILENCE before 2029. At 10 a.m. on November 6, Boycott will reach the 300-hour milestone.

The Lander performance will conclude at 5 p.m. on November 7, bringing the total to 315 hours. SILENCE is the first installment of the SENSES series preceding ECHO, NOISE and SOUND. Following the inception of 737 in New York City in 2019, SILENCE has continuously been performed in communities across Wyoming with focus on arts access on rural spaces.

This performance accompanies Wyoming Women to Watch 2027: A Book Arts Revolution, a dynamic exploration of contemporary artists’ books, i.e works of art in book form. Featuring innovative uses of paper and print, sculptural works, and diverse materials and techniques, the exhibition challenges traditional assumptions about book arts and expands the possibilities of the medium.

The Wyoming Committee for the National Museum for Women in the Arts nominated four Wyoming women artists for consideration by the National Museum of Women in the Arts (NMWA) in Washington, D.C.: Jodie Atherton, Oakley Boycott, Katie Christensen, and Kayla Clark. Selected by Wyoming-based consulting curator Beth Venn of the University of Wyoming’s Neltje Center for Excellence in Creativity and the Arts, the cohort represents the state’s creative vitality and the diverse perspectives of women artists born and raised in Wyoming. Following the national selection process, Kayla Clark was selected for inclusion in Women to Watch 2027 at NMWA in Washington D.C.

A public reception with all four Wyoming Women to Watch artists will take place at 6 p.m. on November 6th with an artist talk beginning at 7 p.m at the Fremont County Pioneer Museum.

Event Details

Performance: SILENCE by Oakley Boycott

Dates: November 5, 6, and 7

Time: 9 a.m.–5 p.m. daily, with no breaks

Location: Fremont County Pioneer Museum, Lander, Wyoming

Public Reception: November 6 at 6 p.m with artist talk at 7 p.m., featuring the four Wyoming Women to Watch artists

Exhibition: Wyoming Women to Watch 2027: A Book Arts Revolution, November 6 to January 15

About the Performance

SILENCE is an ongoing endurance performance exploring presence, stillness, and human connection. As part of the larger project 737, Boycott is working toward 737 total hours of performance before 2029. About Wyoming Women to Watch

WYNMWA’s Wyoming Women to Watch 2027: A Book Arts Revolution showcases the work of four Wyoming-born and -raised women artists whose practices reflect the state’s creative depth and diversity.

