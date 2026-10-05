Show and Tell - A Burlesque Fundraiser - Jackson
Show and Tell - A Burlesque Fundraiser - Jackson
Show and Tell - A Burlesque Fundraiser
Monday, October 19 | 6:00 p.m.
Email burlesque@tcajh.org to register
Something revealing is coming! Be the first to hear the theme for the 2027 production!
If you’re curious about Burlesque, have attended a past performance, or are just looking for a sexy way to begin the week… you won’t want to miss it!
Pink Garter Theatre
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Mon, 19 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Tumbleweed Creative Arts
burlesque@tcajh.org