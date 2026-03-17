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Shared Waters, Shared Future: Wyoming and the Colorado River - Wilson

Shared Waters, Shared Future: Wyoming and the Colorado River - Wilson

Join your neighbors and The Nature Conservancy for a conversation about this past season’s exceptionally dry winter and what it means for rivers born in Wyoming and the 40 million people, countless wildlife and working lands downstream.

Learn from TNC’s Colorado River experts about how you can make a lasting difference while enjoying light bites and drinks with others in the community who care about the river’s future.

Old Wilson Schoolhouse
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Tue, 16 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Nature Conservancy in Wyoming
307-332-2977
p.mettenbrink@tnc.org
https://www.nature.org/en-us/get-involved/how-to-help/events/wyoming-celebration-red-canyon-ranch/

Artist Group Info

j.shoemaker@tnc.org
Old Wilson Schoolhouse
5655 Main Street
Wilson, Wyoming 83014
307-739-0968
jessie@jhwildlife.org
https://jhwildlife.org/