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Shakespeare Workshop & Performance of "Twelfth Night" - Riverton

Shakespeare Workshop & Performance of "Twelfth Night" - Riverton

On Saturday, June 27, the newly relocated theater company is partnering with Central Wyoming College to bring a full day of completely free community programming to the Robert A. Peck Arts Center in Riverton.

Whether you want to get hands-on experience or just sit back and enjoy a great show, there is something for everyone:

Kick off the afternoon with an interactive, hands-on theater workshop inside the CWC Robert A. Peck Arts Center. Designed for students, aspiring performers, and curious community members of all ages and backgrounds, this fun session offers a behind-the-scenes look at acting exercises, movement, and the storytelling techniques used to bring classic text to life. No prior theater experience is necessary!
7:00 PM | "Twelfth Night" – Full Theatrical Performance

Return to the Peck Arts Center Theatre in the evening for Equality Stage's inaugural production of William Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night. Co-directed by company founders Andrew “Drew” Thornton and Jeremy Swanton, this vibrant, modern interpretation transforms the classic comedy of mistaken identity and romance into a high-energy theatrical experience featuring live music.

For questions or additional details, please contact equalitystage@gmail.com.

Central Wyoming College Robert A. Peck Arts Center
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Equality Stage Theatre Company
equalitystage@gmail.com
Central Wyoming College Robert A. Peck Arts Center
2660 Peck Avenue
Riverton, Wyoming 82501
(307) 855 - 2000
https://www.cwc.edu/artscenter/