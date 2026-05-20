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Season Kick Off & RESET Preview - Jackson

Season Kick Off & RESET Preview - Jackson

"Kick off Contemporary Dance Wyoming’s 2026 season with an intimate Sneak Peek of RESET. This special evening offers a first look at the work through a 15–20 minute live performance excerpt, giving audiences a glimpse into the themes of transformation, recalibration, and renewal that shape the full production.

Guests are invited to enjoy drinks and light hors d’oeuvres while connecting with CDW artists and collaborators in a relaxed, behind-the-scenes setting. The evening will also include a brief introduction to the company’s upcoming season, along with an announcement of CDW’s annual gala and other key events.

Designed as both a celebration and a gathering, this kickoff event invites you into the creative process, an opportunity to meet the artists, experience the work in its early form, and be part of the momentum as the season begins."

Dancers' Workshop: Studio 1
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 4 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Dancers' Workshop
jane@dwjh.org
https://www.dwjh.org/
Dancers' Workshop: Studio 1
240 South Glenwood
Jackson, Wyoming 83001
https://www.dwjh.org/