SCLT Explore History: Ucross Foundation Guided Tour

Join Sheridan Community Land Trust as we head to southeast Sheridan County for a guided tour of the remarkable Ucross Foundation headquarters and ranch.

This special Explore History Saturday program offers a unique opportunity to experience one of Wyoming’s most influential cultural and artistic institutions. Participants will tour the Historic Big Red Ranch House, enjoy a leisurely 20-minute walk among the artist residency studios, visit the confluence of three creeks where ancient and historic teepee circles remain, and conclude the afternoon at the Ucross Art Gallery.

When: Saturday, July 11, at 1:00 p.m.

Where: Ucross Foundation, Ucross, Wyoming

Optional Carpool: Meet at 12:00 noon at The Hub on Smith in Sheridan.

The tour includes a short walk on uneven ground. Please wear comfortable walking shoes and dress appropriately for the weather.

This Explore History Saturday program is free to attend and open to all.