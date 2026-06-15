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SCLT Explore History: Ucross Foundation Guided Tour

SCLT Explore History: Ucross Foundation Guided Tour

Join Sheridan Community Land Trust as we head to southeast Sheridan County for a guided tour of the remarkable Ucross Foundation headquarters and ranch.

This special Explore History Saturday program offers a unique opportunity to experience one of Wyoming’s most influential cultural and artistic institutions. Participants will tour the Historic Big Red Ranch House, enjoy a leisurely 20-minute walk among the artist residency studios, visit the confluence of three creeks where ancient and historic teepee circles remain, and conclude the afternoon at the Ucross Art Gallery.

When: Saturday, July 11, at 1:00 p.m.
Where: Ucross Foundation, Ucross, Wyoming

Optional Carpool: Meet at 12:00 noon at The Hub on Smith in Sheridan.

The tour includes a short walk on uneven ground. Please wear comfortable walking shoes and dress appropriately for the weather.

This Explore History Saturday program is free to attend and open to all.

Ucross Foundation
01:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026
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Event Supported By

Sheridan Community Land Trust
(307) 673-4702
director@sheridanclt.org
http://sheridanclt.org
Ucross Foundation
30 Big Red Lane
Clearmont, Wyoming 82835
3077372291
info@ucross.org
ucross.org