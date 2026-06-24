SCLT Discovery Session: Yoga on the Creek - Sheridan

Join the Sheridan Community Land Trust for Yoga on the Creek, a special Discovery Session at the SCLT Big Goose Natural Area. Led by Amanda Baker of A Place of Wholeness and accompanied by Austin Taylor on acoustic guitar, this gentle, all-ages program combines movement, mindfulness, music, and nature.

Participants will be guided through a centering yoga flow followed by a grounding relaxation practice along the serene banks of Big Goose Creek. Throughout the session, you’ll be encouraged to connect with the land, the sounds of the creek, and the natural world around you.

No prior yoga experience is necessary. Beginners and experienced practitioners alike are welcome.

What to Bring: Yoga mat, small blanket, water bottle, and comfortable clothing suitable for outdoor movement.

This Discovery Session is free to attend and open to all ages. RSVP is encouraged, but not required.

Come slow down, breathe deeply, and experience the beauty of Big Goose Creek in a whole new way.

Sign up at the link.