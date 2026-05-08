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SBIR/STTR Proposal Lab - Day One - Webinar

SBIR/STTR Proposal Lab - Day One - Webinar

Join Wyoming SBDC Network, IMPACT 307, and the Montana Technology Innovation Partnership for a focused, two-part SBIR/STTR Proposal Lab designed to help you develop a competitive Phase I submission. The content will be relevant to all 11 SBIR and 6 STTR agencies, with particular emphasis on DoD, NIH, NSF, DOE, and NASA.

Day 1: On May 28, we’ll cover program fundamentals and outline a structured process for preparing your technical proposal.

Day 2: On June 11, we’ll complete that process and explore key concepts for building a sound cost proposal—ensuring your project budget is accurate and sustainable.

If you are located in Montana or Wyoming, reach out to Ann Peterson or Kelly Haigler Cornish (respectively) to receive pre-submission reviews.

Please register for both days of the two-part training; a unique link will be provided for each day of the event.

Wyoming SBDC Network (Virtual Webinar Event)
08:30 AM - 12:00 PM on Thu, 11 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Wyoming SBDC Network
(307) 343-0925
wsbdc@uwyo.edu
http://www.wyomingsbdc.org
Wyoming SBDC Network (Virtual Webinar Event)
http://www.wyomingsbdc.org