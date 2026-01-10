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SALSA CUBANA LEVEL 3 - Jackson

SALSA CUBANA LEVEL 3 - Jackson

In this series, we build upon the universal moves from Intro to Salsa and the foundational moves from Level 2 to explore the building blocks of salsa. This is a great chance to enjoy the fruits of your learning as we put those very moves together to start forming new patterns.

We will also introduce dancing as a group in Rueda! We will teach some Rueda-specific moves as well as continue to maintain our practice with one-on-one social partner dancing. Plan on joining us to dance and move to great Latin and Cuban music while reviewing our skills, practicing combining patterns and trying new elements of Casino. Prior completion of Salsa Cubana Level 2 will help ensure your comfort and success in this series!

Learn more at dwjh.org/workshops.

Dancers' Workshop
$25 drop-in
Every week through Oct 22, 2026.
Thursday: 07:15 PM - 08:15 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Dancers' Workshop
jane@dwjh.org
https://www.dwjh.org/
Dancers' Workshop
240 South Glenwood
Jackson, Wyoming 83001
https://www.dwjh.org/