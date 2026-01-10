SALSA CUBANA LEVEL 2 with Kirsten Klein - Jackson

This four-week Salsa Cubana Level 2 series is perfect for those who have completed the Intro course, any previous Salsa Cubana Level 1 course or beginner Salsa en Linea. It is also ideal for those with experience in basic salsa footwork and moves or who want to review their Cuban dance. This is now the first Cuban-specific level in our program, and I invite you to come enjoy great Salsa and Timba music while socializing, learning and moving!

We will review familiar footwork and apply it to the style of salsa known as Casino. The course focuses on essential moves that lay the foundation for your Cuban Salsa dancing, aiming to build confidence for both class and social dancing. All students with previous Salsa class experience are welcome and no partner is needed as we rotate throughout class.

Learn more at dwjh.org/workshops.