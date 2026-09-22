Read, Rant, Relate- THE ANTIPODES - Laramie

Relative Theatrics is proud to present THE ANTIPODES by Annie Baker as part of Read, Rant Relate. The reading will perform on October 22nd at 7:00pm at the College of Business room 123.

Read, Rant, Relate is a free play-reading program. This program offers the experience a new piece of dramatic literature in a unique setting with Relative Theatrics. Participants will engage directly with modern plays by listening to actor-led readings of the texts, then joining discussions breaking down the thematic elements of the works and their relevance to today's society.

Play Description

In Annie Baker’s The ANTIPODES, a group of people sit around a table telling, cataloging, and theorizing stories. Their purpose is never clear: are they brainstorming ideas for a TV show? A film? A mythology? This is a world where ghostly fables co-exist with mundane discussions of snacks and sexual exploits, where the vague instruction to tell stories about “something monstrous” though “it might not be a literal monster” becomes maddeningly impossible. Part satire, part sacred rite, The ANTIPODES asks what value stories have for a world in crisis.

