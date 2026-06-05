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Plein Air in the Parks: Guernsey State Park

Plein Air in the Parks: Guernsey State Park

Plein Air in the Parks seeks to engage regional artists in the legacy of painting on-site outdoors while exploring Wyoming State Parks.

Plein Air in the Parks seeks to engage regional artists in the legacy of painting on-site outdoors, all while exploring the rich landscapes of Wyoming. This partnership program began in 2018 at Sinks Canyon State Park and has become a very anticipated annual event. Artists are invited to participate through one or all of the days, and the public is invited to explore and talk to artists throughout our time at the park, which culminates with a reception, show, and sale. At the reception artists are able to show their works completed during their time in the park while guests can browse, talk with the creators, and purchase artwork. Cash prizes are selected by outside jurors, and a People’s Choice Award is selected by attendees of the reception.

The reception will be held on June 28th at the Guernsey State Park Museum from 3-5 PM.

Guernsey State Park
$15-$50
08:00 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through Jun 28, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Wyoming Arts Council & Wyoming State Parks
307-275-4476
ismael.dominguez@wyo.gov
https://wyoarts.state.wy.us/wac-program/plein-air-in-the-parks/

Artist Group Info

ismael.dominguez@wyo.gov
Guernsey State Park
2187 Lake Side Drive
Guernsey, Wyoming 82214
307-836-2334
jacelyn.downey@audubon.org
https://wyoparks.wyo.gov/index.php/places-to-go/guernsey