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Play - "The Remarkable Susan" - Wyoming Capitol July 4 celebration - Cheyenne

Play - "The Remarkable Susan" - Wyoming Capitol July 4 celebration - Cheyenne

The League of Women Voters of Cheyenne will perform "The Remarkable Susan," a one-act play about suffragist Susan B. Anthony's 1873 trial for casting a ballot. The production is a featured event at the Capitol as part of Wyoming’s 250 celebration.

Wyoming State Capitol Auditorium
03:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 4 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Cheyenne League of Women Voters
307-640-3872
rozschliske@gmail.com
https://wyominglwv.org/cheyenne/
Wyoming State Capitol Auditorium
200 W 24th St
Cheyenne, Wyoming 82001
(307) 777-7881
CapitolSquare@wyo.gov
http://www.wyomingcapitolsquare.com/capitol-extension