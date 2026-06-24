Play - "The Remarkable Susan" - Wyoming Capitol July 4 celebration - Cheyenne
Play - "The Remarkable Susan" - Wyoming Capitol July 4 celebration - Cheyenne
The League of Women Voters of Cheyenne will perform "The Remarkable Susan," a one-act play about suffragist Susan B. Anthony's 1873 trial for casting a ballot. The production is a featured event at the Capitol as part of Wyoming’s 250 celebration.
Wyoming State Capitol Auditorium
03:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 4 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Cheyenne League of Women Voters
307-640-3872
rozschliske@gmail.com
Wyoming State Capitol Auditorium
200 W 24th StCheyenne, Wyoming 82001
(307) 777-7881
CapitolSquare@wyo.gov