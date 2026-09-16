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Pet Partners Team Evaluation - Jackson

Pet Partners Team Evaluation - Jackson

Ready to make a difference with your pet? Start the process today!

Step 1: Create a Pet Partners account at www.petpartners.org and begin your team registration.
Step 2: Complete the Therapy Animal Handler Course in-person (free) or online ($80). Completion and passing of the course is required before attending a team evaluation.
Step 3: Join a team evaluation! Our next Team Evaluation is October 6th, where you and your pet will demonstrate that you're a good fit for therapy animal work. Each team is scheduled for a 20–30 minute slot.

Our therapy animal teams provide comfort, connection, and smiles in hospitals, schools, libraries, assisted living communities, and other organizations throughout Teton County.
Interested in joining a team evaluation or have questions? Email info@tcpetpartners.org to learn more!

St. John's Episcopal Church of Jackson Hole
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 6 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Teton County Pet Partners
307.690.8532
info@tcpetpartners.org
https://www.tcpetpartners.org/
St. John's Episcopal Church of Jackson Hole
170 Glenwood Street
Jackson, Wyoming 83001
307-733-2603 Ext. 103
haley@stjohnsjackson.org
https://www.stjohnsjackson.org/