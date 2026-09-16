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Pet Partner's In-Person Handler Course - Jackson

Pet Partner's In-Person Handler Course - Jackson

Teton County Pet Partners (TCPP) is hosting an in-person handler course at Teton County Library's study room on Saturday, September 26th.

Ready to share the love of your furry friend with those who need it most? Our in-person Handler Course is the perfect first step! This course, taught by local instructor Dr. Elizabeth Lynch, is about preparing you for the rewarding experience of therapy animal work. You'll learn everything you need to know to become a confident and successful handler, from visit best practices to evaluation preparation.

Our therapy animal teams bring joy and comfort to various organizations like hospitals, schools, libraries, and more. If you’d like to join or have questions, contact Kelly at info@tcpetpartners.org.

Teton County Library
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Teton County Pet Partners
307.690.8532
info@tcpetpartners.org
https://www.tcpetpartners.org/
Teton County Library
125 Virginian Ln
Jackson, Wyoming 83001
(307) 733-2164