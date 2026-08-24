Partnerwork of Son Cubano - Jackson
Partnerwork of Son Cubano - Jackson
Take what you’ve learned about Son Cubano and explore how the dance comes together with a partner. Across three weeks, practice partner connection, timing, and movement while building confidence dancing with someone else.
Learn more or sign up at dwjh.org/workshops.
Dancers' Workshop
Every week through Nov 18, 2026.
Wednesday: 07:00 PM - 08:00 PM
Wednesday: 07:00 PM - 08:00 PM
Event Supported By
Dancers' Workshop
jane@dwjh.org