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Opening Reception - Artists Are Scientists: A Solo Collection of Rings by Rachel Hawkinson - Casper

Opening Reception - Artists Are Scientists: A Solo Collection of Rings by Rachel Hawkinson - Casper

Join us at The NIC for the opening reception of Artists Are Scientists: A Solo Collection of Rings by Rachel Hawkinson.
Casper native Rachel Hawkinson explores the connection between art, science, and human curiosity through a collection of inventive rings. Inspired by scientific discovery, experimentation, and the transformation of ordinary materials, her work invites visitors to look closer, ask questions, and consider where curiosity can lead.
Also opening at The NIC are Different but Same, exploring identity, culture, and shared human experiences; On the Coast with Conrad Schwiering, featuring coastal seascapes; and A Home for Steamboat, illustrations by Zachary Pullen.
Come explore the new exhibitions, enjoy the art, and spend an evening at The NIC!
Reception Details
📅 Friday, October 23, 2026
⏰ 5:30-7:30 PM
📍 The Nicolaysen Art Museum
400 E. Collins Drive, Casper, Wyoming
Admission: Free for NIC members, $10 per person or $20 per family for nonmembers.

The Nicolaysen Art Museum
Admission: Free for NIC members, $10 per person or $20 per family for nonmembers.
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Fri, 23 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

The Nicolaysen Art Museum
(307) 235-5247
ty@thenic.org
www.thenic.org
The Nicolaysen Art Museum
400 E Collins Dr
Casper, Wyoming 82601
(307) 235-5247
ty@thenic.org
www.thenic.org