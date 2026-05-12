One22 Resource Center's 25th Anniversary Celebration - Jackson

Join One22 Resource Center on the lawn at the Center for the Arts to celebrate 25 years of community care, connection and collaboration!

For a quarter century, One22 has shown up for neighbors across the Greater Teton Area, offering financial assistance, food assistance, youth enrichment scholarships, emergency response and so much more. Today, One22 serves approximately 10 percent of the local population, and this free community event is a chance to celebrate every person and partnership that made that possible.

Built from three legacy organizations — Community Resource Center, Latino Resource Center and El Puente — and later joined by the Jackson Cupboard, One22 has grown into a cornerstone of this community. This milestone is worth celebrating together.

Come out for live music, food trucks, activities for all ages and plenty of opportunities to connect with your neighbors. This event is free and open to everyone.