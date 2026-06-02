Northern Colorado Astronomical Society's Dark Sky Weekend star party - Centennial
Northern Colorado Astronomical Society's Dark Sky Weekend star party - Centennial
No. Colorado Astronomical Society's Dark Sky Weekend star party this weekend in Centennial, WYOMING, this Labor Day week end. Saturday, 9/5 and again Sunday, 9/6 NCAS members will have telescopes for viewing galaxies, nebulae, and planets. Hosted by NCAS member Joe Izen at his home/property at 129 N. Fork Rd, Centennial, WY 82055.
Joe Izen
08:30 PM - 12:00 AM on Sat, 5 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Northern Colorado Astronomical Society
not applicable
pres@nocoastro.org
Artist Group Info
Joseph Izen
joe@utdallas.edu
Joe Izen
129 North Fork RoadCentennial, Wyoming 82055
9723128918
joe@utdallas.edu