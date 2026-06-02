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Northern Colorado Astronomical Society's Dark Sky Weekend star party - Centennial

Northern Colorado Astronomical Society's Dark Sky Weekend star party - Centennial

No. Colorado Astronomical Society's Dark Sky Weekend star party this weekend in Centennial, WYOMING, this Labor Day week end. Saturday, 9/5 and again Sunday, 9/6 NCAS members will have telescopes for viewing galaxies, nebulae, and planets. Hosted by NCAS member Joe Izen at his home/property at 129 N. Fork Rd, Centennial, WY 82055.

Joe Izen
08:30 PM - 12:00 AM on Sat, 5 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Northern Colorado Astronomical Society
not applicable
pres@nocoastro.org
https://www.nocoastro.org

Artist Group Info

Joseph Izen
joe@utdallas.edu
Joe Izen
129 North Fork Road
Centennial, Wyoming 82055
9723128918
joe@utdallas.edu
https://www.nocoastro.org