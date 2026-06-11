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NIC Discovery Center Summer Camp: Creativity in Motion - Casper

NIC Discovery Center Summer Camp: Creativity in Motion - Casper

​Camp Description:
Little yogis and budding artists are invited to join us for a week of exploring movement of the body and mind through mixed-media projects and yoga exercises.
Campers will learn to breathe, focus, and create while surrounded by nature and fellow art enthusiasts.
For more information and to register, go to https://www.thenic.org/summercamps

The Nicolaysen Art Museum Discovery Center
$140 per child for NIC members | $180 per child for not-yet-members
09:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Mon, 22 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Nicolaysen Art Museum Discovery Center
(307) 235-5247
info@thenic.org

Artist Group Info

marketing@thenic.org
The Nicolaysen Art Museum Discovery Center
400 E. Collins Drive
Casper , Wyoming 82601
1(307) 235-5247
info@thenic.org
https://thenic.org/