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NIC Discovery Center Summer Camp: Art in Orbit with The Science Zone - Casper

NIC Discovery Center Summer Camp: Art in Orbit with The Science Zone - Casper

Camp Description:
Get ready for an out-of-this-world adventure! Campers will split their day between space science at The Science Zone and creative artmaking at The Nicolaysen Art Museum.
They’ll launch rockets, explore constellations, use telescopes, visit the planetarium, and turn their cosmic discoveries into stellar works of art. This camp is a perfect blend of science, creativity, and imagination.
For more information and to register, go to https://www.thenic.org/summercamps

Art in Orbit
Presented with The Science Zone

June 22–26

1 PM–3 PM

Ages: 6–10 years old

Fees: $375

Please register through The Science Zone.

The Nicolaysen Art Museum Discovery Center
$375
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Mon, 22 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Nicolaysen Art Musuem Discovery Center
3072355247
education@thenic.org
https://thenic.org

Artist Group Info

marketing@thenic.org
The Nicolaysen Art Museum Discovery Center
400 E. Collins Drive
Casper , Wyoming 82601
1(307) 235-5247
info@thenic.org
https://thenic.org/