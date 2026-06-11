NIC Discovery Center Summer Camp: Art in Orbit with The Science Zone - Casper
NIC Discovery Center Summer Camp: Art in Orbit with The Science Zone - Casper
Camp Description:
Get ready for an out-of-this-world adventure! Campers will split their day between space science at The Science Zone and creative artmaking at The Nicolaysen Art Museum.
They’ll launch rockets, explore constellations, use telescopes, visit the planetarium, and turn their cosmic discoveries into stellar works of art. This camp is a perfect blend of science, creativity, and imagination.
For more information and to register, go to https://www.thenic.org/summercamps
Art in Orbit
Presented with The Science Zone
June 22–26
1 PM–3 PM
Ages: 6–10 years old
Fees: $375
Please register through The Science Zone.
The Nicolaysen Art Museum Discovery Center
$375
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Mon, 22 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
The Nicolaysen Art Musuem Discovery Center
3072355247
education@thenic.org
Artist Group Info
marketing@thenic.org
The Nicolaysen Art Museum Discovery Center
400 E. Collins DriveCasper , Wyoming 82601
1(307) 235-5247
info@thenic.org