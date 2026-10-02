National Poetry Day Celebration - Jackson

The world needs more poets! National Poetry Day will be celebrated in Buffalo on Saturday October 17 from 6-9 p.m. in the lobby of the Historic Occidental Hotel.The celebration will be hosted by Wyoming’s current Poet Laureate, Barbara Smith. Regional poets will be there. Poetry lovers are welcome to listen and enjoy, and all poets are invited to attend and share and recite their old or new poems, all genres and styles.

Each year WyoPoets members celebrate October 15 as National Poetry Day in their communities. WyoPoets, a 501(c)3 nonprofit, is the statewide organization providing help and inspiration for poets of all levels and forms by sponsoring workshops, poetry contests and chapbooks. WyoPoets is a member of the National Federation of State Poetry Societies. Learn more at www.wyopoets.org.

