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Musical Adventures at Greenspace on the Block - Jackson

Musical Adventures at Greenspace on the Block - Jackson

Free and open to the public! Join Stoner Family Education Curator Meaghan Heinrich for this fun, informative and engaging music sessions for young children and their adult caretakers, geared for listeners ages one through five.

Special thanks to Jackson Hole Land Trust for hosting GTMF at Greenspace on the Block.

Greenspace on the Block
Every week through Aug 10, 2026.
Monday: 09:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Grand Teton Music Festival
(307) 733-3050
http://gtmf.org
Greenspace on the Block
155 E. Broadway Ave.
Jackson, Wyoming 83001