Murie Ranch Out & About: Trout Friendly Lawns with Teton Conservation District - Jackson

Join Teton Conservation District’s David Lee, Water Resources Specialist, and Cam Bahnsen, Grants & Communications Specialist, for an Out & About conversation on Trout Friendly Lawns.

-Discover how everyday lawn care choices affect local waterways and native trout habitat.

-Learn practical ways to reduce nutrient pollution through mindful watering and fertilizer use.

-Explore the Trout Friendly Lawns program and take the pledge to help protect the Snake River Watershed.

David Lee works to protect and improve water resources in the Snake River Watershed through water quality monitoring, pollution reduction, and riparian restoration. He holds a master’s degree in Forest Hydrology and Watershed Management from Virginia Tech and previously worked with the U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management.

Cam Bahnsen coordinates conservation grants, education, outreach, and communications for Teton Conservation District. Her background includes community engagement, Tribal relations, and youth education with Grand Teton National Park and the National Park Service’s Office of Native American Affairs. She holds a degree in Environmental Studies with a minor in Indigenous Studies from UC Santa Barbara.

RSVP: https://www.tfaforms.com/5122223