Murie Ranch Art Festival - Moose

Art, nature, and conservation come together at the Murie Ranch.

Join Teton Science Schools for a free, three-day community celebration featuring artist-led workshops, demonstrations, speakers, local art, and creative activities for all ages.

The cost for each artist-led workshop includes supplies and a festival T-shirt!

Artist-led Workshops include:

Fri, October 9th 1-3PM Specimen Painting with Andy Taylor

Sat, October 10th 9-12PM Plein Air Session - Oil Painting with Andy Taylor

Sat, October 10th 3-5PM Nature Writing Workshop with Jackson Hole Writers : Celebrating the Unremarkable Wild

Sun, October 11th 1-3PM Block Printing with Nature Katy Ann Fox

RSVP for free events, including drop-in kids’ and family activities, Olaus Murie, the Artist with Katherine Wonson, and Depictions of the American West with Bill Deverell here: https://www.tfaforms.com/5235932

See below for class links as well as a helpful guide on how to register! Questions? Email murie@tetonscience.org

https://www.tetonscience.org/murie-ranch/murie-ranch-art-festival/